HEAVY.AI offers digital twin for network planning based on NVIDIA

HEAVY.AI, a start-up based in San Francisco, introduced an extension of the company’s deep analytics platform that uses NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins that help telco network operators speed deployments of wireless networks.

The company describes its HeavyRF solution as the industry’s first radio frequency (RF) digital twin. This can help telcos to simulate potential city-scale deployments as a faster, more efficient way of optimizing cellular-tower and base-station placements for best coverage.

“5G infrastructure is fundamentally very different from 4G infrastructure: It requires far more towers and antennas to provide the highest level of coverage and hence customer satisfaction. Because of that heightened demand, telcos can’t spend the same amount of time planning and locating each piece of 5G infrastructure,” said Jon Kondo, CEO of HEAVY.AI.

HeavyRF allows telcos to review historic and current network-performance data as they test site-configuration scenarios against physical impediments, such as trees and dense buildings. It uses GPU-accelerated analytics to seamlessly combine customer-demographic and behavioral data with real-time geophysical mapping.

HEAVY.AI also announced it is extending its collaboration with Charter Communications, the nation’s second largest cable provider. “With the advent of 5G and an expanding user base, Charter needed a solution to help us map increasingly complex RF scenarios. HEAVY.AI’s new digital twin capabilities enable us to explore and fine-tune our expanding 5G networks in ways that weren’t possible before,” said Jared Ritter, Senior Director, Analytics & Automation at Charter Communications.

“NVIDIA Omniverse is the ideal foundation for HEAVY.AI’s new HeavyRF module and digital twin application framework,” said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA. “Omniverse is a development platform designed to help customers solve real-world problems with custom-built 3D and simulation pipelines — and with HEAVY.AI’s massive data analytics platform, telcos can virtually place 4G and 5G towers long before trucks roll in for installation.”

https://www.heavy.ai