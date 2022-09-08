Graphiant shakes up routing with its network edge service

Graphiant, a start-up based in San Jose, California, emerged from stealth to unveil a new network edge service that promises to shake up the established framework of VPNs, including MPLS and SDWAN.

The Graphiant Network Edge provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. The service promises MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery, security and privacy) and Internet-class agility.

All routing is handled by the Graphiant Stateless Core, which leverages a proprietary routing label system to provision protected paths across an underlay network that is managed by Graphiant. From the enterprise customer perspective, traffic remains encrypted from edge to edge, and SLA-grade performance is guaranteed. The company has its network core deployed in key Equinix data centers serving as its PoPs.

Graphiant's idea is to remove the need for network architects to build bespoke networks between every resource, hybrid cloud, edge network, customer and partner. Instead, they simply connect each resource to the Graphiant Stateless Core.

“Network architects have to provide connectivity for an impossibly complex world,” says Khalid Raza, CEO of Graphiant. “Connecting business resources, hybrid cloud, edge networks and remote workers, is time-consuming, error-prone and full of security challenges. We’ve delivered a solution that removes this complexity.”



















