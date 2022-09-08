Graphiant shakes up routing with its network edge service

Graphiant, a start-up based in San Jose, California, emerged from stealth to unveil a new network edge service that promises to shake up the established framework of VPNs, including MPLS and SDWAN.The Graphiant Network Edge provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. The service promises MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery, security and privacy) and Internet-class agility.
Graphiant's idea is to remove the need for network architects to build bespoke networks between every resource, hybrid cloud, edge network, customer and partner. Instead, they simply connect each resource to the Graphiant Stateless Core.
“Network architects have to provide connectivity for an impossibly complex world,” says Khalid Raza, CEO of Graphiant. “Connecting business resources, hybrid cloud, edge networks and remote workers, is time-consuming, error-prone and full of security challenges. We’ve delivered a solution that removes this complexity.”