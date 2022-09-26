European operators seek cost sharing with Web companies

CEOs of Europe's leading telecom operators published an open statement calling on the European Commission to address their perceived imbalance in cost sharing for network infrastructure. The telecom CEOs argue that the largest generators of Internet traffic are not contributing enough to cover the costs of the networks needed to deliver their services.

"A fair contribution would benefit first and foremost consumers, as it would help enable faster and more inclusive roll-out, bringing more coverage, resilience and quality. It would also benefit SMEs, who recently voiced the need for tech companies to “adequately contribute” to roll-outvii: 5G and fibre are key to SMEs’ competitiveness. In addition, a fair contribution would send a clear financial signal for streamers in relation to the data growth associated with their use of scarce network resources. This could generate significant energy savings and help achieve net zero, both of which are so important at this time. Finally, we expect it also to benefit tech companies, who rely the most on massive network upgrades, as we move to an age of open and connectivity-enabled metaverses."

Signatories:

Christoph Aeschlimann, CEO, Swisscom

Thomas Arnoldner, CEO, A1 Telekom Austria Group

Victoriya Boklag, CEO, United Group

Edward Bouygues, Chairman, Bouygues Telecom

Guillaume Boutin, CEO, Proximus Group

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

Alberto Calcagno, CEO, Fastweb

Joost Farwerck, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management, KPN

Ana Figueiredo, CEO, Altice Portugal

Christel Heydemann, CEO, Orange Group

Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutsche Telekom

Philip Jansen, CEO, BT Group

Allison Kirkby, President and CEO, Telia Company

Pietro Labriola, CEO, TIM Group

José María Alvarez Pallete, Chairman and CEO, Telefónica

Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group

https://etno.eu/downloads/news/ceo%20statement_sept.2022.pdf