Eurofiber selects Nokia for DWDM

Eurofiber Group, the leading supplier and operator of Open Network infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany selected Nokia for a multi-country DWDM roll out, datacenter switching and multiple other areas.

This agreement, covering all Eurofiber affiliates, underlines the mutual commitment of the two companies to develop superfast, high-capacity fiber optic networks in Europe with the highest service standards possible. Within Eurofiber France, first optical networks are already under deployment in the south and north of France. Next to France, Nokia is also deploying a DWDM city network in Germany for the Berlin based joint venture Vattenfall-Eurofiber. In Belgium, both companies agreed to renew the nationwide DWDM network. The Eurofiber Cloud Infra unit selected SR Linux from Nokia as their switching platform.

These networks will further enhance and expand the more than 60,000 km of Eurofiber fiber infrastructure.

Jan van Tetering, Senior Vice President Europe at Nokia, said: “Nokia is proud to add Eurofiber as a customer. We are determined to serve Eurofiber Group and its affiliates with our strong portfolio and presence in the four countries where they operate and help them expand their Open Networks’ footprint. This frame agreement is a solid foundation for our joint growth business ambition in Europe, sharing the same values to operate in an ethical, sustainable and secure way.”

Eric Kuisch, COO Eurofiber Group, said: “Eurofiber has an ambitious growth agenda in Western Europe. A fully integrated high capacity DWDM network, and future-proof, highly secure datacenter equipment are main technological enablers to realize these ambitions.We are looking forward to partner with Nokia in providing our customers with the highest quality available.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/09/02/nokia-and-eurofiber-group-sign-a-frame-agreement-to-accelerate-fiber-optic-roll-out-in-europe/