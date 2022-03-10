euNetworks deploys Lumenisity's hollowcore fibre

euNetworks Fiber UK has deployed a new ultra low latency route between Basildon and London that connects the ICE data centre to Interxion LON1 and LON2 and then onwards to Slough.

The new route is over 45km long and includes 14 km of Lumenisity's CoreSmart hollowcore cable, which is compatible with regular single mode fibre.

The route is the longest commercial deployment of hollowcore fibre technology to date and its use is exclusive to euNetworks and its customers. It is also the first commercial construction of a long distance hybrid route of hollowcore fibre and regular single mode fibre.

Lumenisity says data travels 50% faster in hollowcore cable, reducing latency by 33%, and providing a round trip saving of 3μs (three microseconds) per kilometre. These latency savings are hugely significant in financial trading applications. They can also be scaled to increase the separation of data centres by 50%, whilst maintaining the latency envelope, more than doubling the area of land in which these data centres can be located.

“We have successfully delivered increasingly longer deployments of hollowcore fibre in our network, becoming the first fibre provider in the world to utilise the benefits of this new fibre technology in commercial markets,” said Paula Cogan, President of euNetworks. “From the initial 1km pilot, the teams have gone on to deploy hollowcore cable lengths of 7km and 14km on our network, as well as successfully blending hollowcore fibre with regular single mode fibre on this latest route. We continue to be focused on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers and look forward to deploying longer routes with Lumenisity in the coming quarters. Leading the market in fibre-based ultra low latency services throughout Europe remains a key focus for euNetworks.”

“We are pleased to partner with euNetworks again, successfully deploying this new route and achieving this hollowcore cable link length”, said Tony Pearson, VP Sales & Marketing at Lumenisity. “We are excited to reach this milestone with euNetworks, and will continue to deliver a unique cable solution offering longer reach and lower latency for their customers.”





Comcast tests Lumenisity's hollowcore fiber Comcast, Fiber, Hollowcore, Optical Comcast confirmed its first deployment of advanced hollowcore fiber optics.Comcast connected two locations in Philadelphia, which enables network engineers to continue to test and observe the performance and physical compatibility of hollowcore fiber in a real-world deployment. Comcast successfully tested bidirectional transmission (upstream and downstream traffic traveling on a single fiber), used coherent and direct-detect systems (allowing for... READ MORE



