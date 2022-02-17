Ericsson intros triple-band, tri-sector 5G radio

Ericsson introduced a triple-band, tri-sector radio that cuts energy consumption by 40 percent compared to triple-band single-sector radios and, with reduced weight – including use of aluminum – by 60 percent, minimizes site footprint as well.

The new Ericsson Radio 6646 combines 900, 800, and 700MHz frequency bands into one compact 2G to 5G-capable radio.

The 700MHz capabilities will significantly boost indoor coverage. It will also increase the capacity of 5G networks, especially when combined with mid-band TDD over Carrier Aggregation and 5G Standalone (5G SA).

Radio 6646 follows the 2021 launch of the dual-band, tri-sector Radio 6626, which is commercially available across global markets.

David Hammarwall, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, says: “Our new energy-efficient radio uniquely combines spectrum capabilities in an easy-to-install form factor. This will simplify deployments and extend 5G coverage, starting in Europe. With this latest innovation, service providers can scale up 5G Standalone deployments with new applications for consumers, enterprises, and mission-critical communications.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2022/9/ericsson-raises-sustainability-bar-anew-with-triple-band-tri-sector-5g-radio

