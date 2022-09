What's Next at #ECOC22 for Vario-Optics?

How about electro-optical waveguides embedded in printed circuit boards?

Here is an demo conducted at ECOC22 in Basel, Switzerland by Nikolaus Flöry, Business Development Manager, Vario-Optics AG.

Here is another view of this concept on the Vario-Optics website: https://vario-optics.ch/on-board-optics-demo

Learn more about the Consortium for Onboard Optics and why your company should join:

https://www.onboardoptics.org