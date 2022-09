What's next at ECOC22?

In 2021, the Consortium for Onboard Optics established a Multi-Mode Waveguide Interconnect System (MWIS) Working Group to focus specifically on the replacement of copper traces with multi-mode waveguides and adding an extra thin interface for Electrical/Optical and Optical/Electrical conversion within close proximity to the electrical component.

Here is an update for MWIS Working Group chair, Joshua Kim.

https://youtu.be/ZRIFFBx39lw