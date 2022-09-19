ECOC22: Source Photonics hits 2.5 million shipments for EML chips

Source Photonics has surpassed shipment of more than 2.5 million pieces of 28G and 53G high speed EML laser chips for data centers and optical transmission applications. In addition to high end EML chips, Source Photonics exceeds the shipments of over 100 million pieces of 2.5G, 10G and 25G FP/DFB, and 10G EML chips for PON access and wireless fronthaul markets.

Source Photonics began production shipments of 53G EMLs with 100G single lambda PAM4 based 100G/400G transceivers when 400G industry adoption started to take off from 2021. It has undergone a successful introduction and qualification by many of our leading customers and partners throughout 2020. Empowered by the internally developed 53G EML chips and 100G PAM4 technology, Source Photonics has entered volume production of a series of product families which include 100G DR1/FR1/LR1/ER1 QSFP28, 400G DR4/FR4/LR4 QSFP56-DD, and 800G DR8/2xFR4 QSFP-DD800/OSFP.

“We are excited to announce this key milestone of shipping 2,500,000 high speed EML chips as it's both an extraordinary achievement for optics market and for Source Photonics. Today’s announcement further strengthens our commitment and leadership in large-scale production capacity of higher speed EML chip and transceiver products.” said John Wang, CEO of Source Photonics, “Vertical integration remains Source Photonics’ business model and core competitiveness. More than 90% of transceiver products transition to use our own optics chips now, including the newest 800G products under production. The company continues to invest in leading edge technology and will lead the transition from 53G to 100G EMLs for future products.”

The next logical step is to support 8x200G design of 1.6T modules. Source Photonics has embarked the development of 200G PAM4 EML chips to its market leading EML portfolio for achieving modulation bandwidth of over 60GHz. And technical feasibility of operating 200G per lambda PAM4 signaling has been demonstrated to run 2km and 10km fiber distances. It is foreseeable to expect the product commercialization of 1.6T modules will happen in 2023.

