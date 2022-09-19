ECOC22: Semtech unveils 25G quad CDR transmitter with DML driver

Semtech has begun sampling its new ClearEdge CDR Transmitter solution for 4x25G data center and wireless long-reach (LR) optical links.

The GN2105S is a quad channel 25G NRZ CDRs with integrated high-performance DC-coupled Direct Modulated Laser (DML) drivers offering superior transmitter (Tx) performance with various low cost and low bandwidth laser with the lowest possible power.

The ClearEdge GN2105S can be paired with the GN2110S receiver for a complete 100G PSM4/CWDM4/LR4 solution. Semtech applications engineering teams are available to support immediate design-in activities to enable rapid adoption of Semtech’s solution.

Semtech’s data center ClearEdge CDR portfolio includes:

New - GN2105S: Quad channel 25G NRZ CDRs with integrated DC-coupled DML drivers

GN2110S: Quad CDR with integrated TIA

GN2105B: Quad CDR with integrated DML laser drivers

“Building upon Semtech’s robust and proven 25G ClearEdge technology, the GN2105S has a new generation DML driver and offers proprietary laser compensation to enable a wide range of low-cost laser options for data center and wireless optical interconnects,” said Tim Vang, vice president, marketing and applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Due to the complementary nature of the ClearEdge GN2105S and GN2110S, Semtech is offering the ClearEdge integrated circuit (IC) bundle (GN2105S and GN2110S) assisting our optical module customers to differentiate their products with maximum Tx and receiver (Rx) performance, while achieving industry leading low power.”

