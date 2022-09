At the 2021 OCP Summit, Ragile demonstrated a 25.6T NPO proof-of-concept switch for COBO.

At OFC 2022, Ragile showed a 51.2T NPO mechanical demo in collaboration with the OIF CPO working group.

What's next? Here is a perspective from Kevin Yao, Business Director, Ragile Networks.

https://youtu.be/ulH7JfC0ho8