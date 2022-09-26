ECOC22: Marvell's cloud-optimized optical solutions

What's next at ECOC for Marvell?

It's all about cloud-optimized cloud connectivity, says Josef Berger, AVP Marketing, Marvell.

At ECOC22, Marvell showcased its Deneb and Canopus coherent digital signal processors (DSPs). The company demonstrated its 112G 5nm IP and its newest "Spica" DSP for 800G optics transceivers, its Atlas DSP for 50G in RAN applications. Marvell also demonstrated its 400ZR transceivers alongside its Teralynx data center switching silicon.

https://youtu.be/jqdKZaAhz2w

