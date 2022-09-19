ECOC22: Keysight announces 224G BERT, paving way for 1.6 Tbps transceivers

Keysight Technologies announced a 224G Ethernet bit error rate test (BERT) solution to enable system-on-a-chip (SoC) makers to validate next generation electrical interface technology, accelerating 1.6 terabit per second (1.6T) transceiver design and pathfinding.

“Keysight is pleased to collaborate with Synopsys, and other semiconductor makers, capture early market opportunities associated with the transition from 800 gigabit per second (800G) to 1.6T,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of Network and Data Center Solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s unique portfolio of high-speed digital interface test solutions enable SoC makers to validate the performance of 224G designs accelerating 1.6T design and pathfinding.”

Keysight says its M8050A BERT offers users a unique 224 Gbps test solution for electrical design and validation of transceiver SoCs used in data centers and networks for transferring large amounts of data at high speeds. Keysight’s M8050A BERT provides signal integrity that enables accurate characterization of receivers used in next-generation data center networks and server interfaces. Synopsys used Keysight’s M8050A BERT, M8199 Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG) and Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope to develop and validate 224G serializer/deserializer (SerDes) IP designs.

“High-performance computing systems depend on high-speed, low-latency interfaces to process massive amounts of data with minimal power,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for the Solutions Group at Synopsys. “As a leading provider of high-speed Ethernet IP solutions, Synopsys utilizes Keysight’s comprehensive digital interface test solutions to validate the performance of the PHY IP, enabling designers to meet their design and system-level requirements for high-performance computing, networking and AI SoCs.”

At the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in Basel, Switzerland, Keysight and Synopsys are demonstration the industry’s first common electrical interface (CEI) SoC supporting 224Gbps.



