ECOC22: Jabil intros CFP2 DCO transceivers based on Nokia

Jabil Photonics announced general availability and customer testing of its CFP2 DCO ECO Coherent Transceiver.

This latest module is based on Nokia’s CSTAR200+ silicon photonics optical engine.

Jabil Photonics offers the coherent technologies and solutions required for a wide range of applications, including 5G, metro networking and data-center interconnects. Moreover, the second-generation 100G/200G modules comply with the most recent communications standards requirements while minimizing power consumption with the most recent Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and optical-engine technologies.

“We are pleased to integrate Nokia’s CSTAR-200+ optical engine as part of our complete coherent transceiver solution,” said KW Hoo, GM of Jabil Photonics. “Together, we can accelerate the pace of technology advancements while bringing industry-leading optical products to market faster on behalf of customers worldwide.”

http://www.jabil.com

