ECOC22: ColorChip unveils 100G PAM4 400G & 800G transceivers

ColorChip is unveiling a full spectrum of 100G PAM4 400G & 800G optical transceiver and copper cable solutions at this week's the European Conference on Optical Communication conference in Basel, Switzerland.

ColorChip will showcase its 400G and 800G optical transceivers and copper cables including Direct Attach Cable (DAC), Active DAC (ACC), Multi-Mode and Single Mode optical Transceivers, and Active Optical Cable (AOC) covering from 1st mm to 10km. Powered by its proprietary Hairtail+ copper technology and SystemOnGlass technology, ColorChip claims the best cost-performance in the market give the technology advantages over other implementations in the market.

In addition to the datacom connectivity solutions, ColorChip will also introduce AV hybrid and pure fiber USB/HDMI/DisplayPort optical cable product lines for high-performance Audio/Video, AR/VR devices, and medical market where longer reach, minimum RFI/EMI impact, and higher bandwidth is highly preferred.

"The introduction of these products places ColorChip as a front runner in data center transceivers" said Yigal Erza, ColorChip CEO. "ColorChip's advanced technology and world class manufacturing enabled the company to deliver volume production with the capability to expand and scale our offering to partners who are looking for a company with the right capability and global operation scale to strengthen their supply chain security moving forward in the post-pandemic globalization."

