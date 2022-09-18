ECOC22: ColorChip unveils 100G PAM4 400G & 800G transceivers

ColorChip will showcase its 400G and 800G optical transceivers and copper cables including Direct Attach Cable (DAC), Active DAC (ACC), Multi-Mode and Single Mode optical Transceivers, and Active Optical Cable (AOC) covering from 1st mm to 10km. Powered by its proprietary Hairtail+ copper technology and SystemOnGlass technology, ColorChip claims the best cost-performance in the market give the technology advantages over other implementations in the market.
"The introduction of these products places ColorChip as a front runner in data center transceivers" said Yigal Erza, ColorChip CEO. "ColorChip's advanced technology and world class manufacturing enabled the company to deliver volume production with the capability to expand and scale our offering to partners who are looking for a company with the right capability and global operation scale to strengthen their supply chain security moving forward in the post-pandemic globalization."