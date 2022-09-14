Dell'Oro: PON equipment revenue up 19% YoY

Total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.5 B in 2Q 2022, up 12 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Spending on PON equipment continues to fuel the overall market, with revenue for PON OLTs reaching a record $1.3 B in the quarter.

"Operators in Europe, China, and Southeast Asia increased their spending on PON equipment, offsetting some seasonal slowness in North America," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The transition to fiber is clearly a worldwide phenomenon, no longer isolated to just a handful of countries," explained Heynen.

