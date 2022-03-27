CyrusOne appoints Eric Schwartz as CEO (former Equinix)

CyrusOne has appointed Eric Schwartz as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dave Ferdman, who has served as CyrusOne’s interim President & Chief Executive Officer since July 28, 2021. Mr. Ferdman, Founder of CyrusOne, will continue to work with the company and the team in the role of Board Member.

For the past 16 years, Eric has been an executive at Equinix in several roles, including leading the EMEA region for Equinix from 2008 to 2019. More recently, Eric has led Strategy and Development for Equinix, including the company’s xScale program and joint ventures focused on developing datacenters for large-scale customers.

Waldemar Szlezak, Partner, KKR, said, “Eric brings tremendous experience as a leader to CyrusOne, having served as an executive at Equinix for 16 years, including leading the EMEA region for over a decade, leading the development of data centers for large-scale customers, and playing an integral role as a member of the company’s global leadership team. We are thrilled he has joined to help lead the CyrusOne team as the business continues to scale.”

