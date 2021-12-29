Tuesday, September 27, 2022

CoreSite to acquire data center in Miami

Tuesday, September 27, 2022  ,  

CoreSite announced its intention to acquire a purpose-built 103,000-square-foot data center (MI2) located at 2100 NW 84th Avenue in Doral, Florida. CoreSite also owns and operates a 43,000-square-foot data center (MI1) in downtown Miami located at 2115 NW 22nd Street.

The MI2 Miami data center is a freestanding facility in America’s Gateway Park built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane with a 185-mph-gust-rated roof. As part of the integration process, CoreSite will be connecting MI2 to the company’s MI1 data center.

“Miami serves as a key conduit for businesses to manage and grow operations in both North and South America. This expansion in the CoreSite Miami data center campus will provide the hybrid IT solution enterprises turn to for secure and scalable connectivity to South America from the U.S,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite and SVP of U.S. Tower. “We are excited to build on our proven record of operational excellence in the greater Miami area where we have been operating since 2006, offering optimal customer experience, critical security and business continuity support and access to cloud and network providers.”

https://investors.coresite.com/news-releases/news-release-details/coresite-expands-miami-completes-acquisition-state-art-data


American Tower completes $10B acquisition of CoreSite

Wednesday, December 29, 2021    

American Tower completed its previously announced acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation. Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to welcome CoreSite’s exceptional team to American Tower and are ready to work together to create long-term shareholder value. As 5G deployments and wireless and wireline convergence accelerate, we expect to leverage CoreSite’s highly interconnected data center facilities...

READ MORE