CoreSite to acquire data center in Miami

CoreSite announced its intention to acquire a purpose-built 103,000-square-foot data center (MI2) located at 2100 NW 84th Avenue in Doral, Florida. CoreSite also owns and operates a 43,000-square-foot data center (MI1) in downtown Miami located at 2115 NW 22nd Street.

The MI2 Miami data center is a freestanding facility in America’s Gateway Park built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane with a 185-mph-gust-rated roof. As part of the integration process, CoreSite will be connecting MI2 to the company’s MI1 data center.

“Miami serves as a key conduit for businesses to manage and grow operations in both North and South America. This expansion in the CoreSite Miami data center campus will provide the hybrid IT solution enterprises turn to for secure and scalable connectivity to South America from the U.S,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite and SVP of U.S. Tower. “We are excited to build on our proven record of operational excellence in the greater Miami area where we have been operating since 2006, offering optimal customer experience, critical security and business continuity support and access to cloud and network providers.”

https://investors.coresite.com/news-releases/news-release-details/coresite-expands-miami-completes-acquisition-state-art-data



