Comcast looks to Samsung for 5G RAN

Comcast is working with Samsung to deliver 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions tfor Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers in Comcast service areas.

Specifically, Samsung will supply 5G RAN solutions to deliver 5G access to consumer and business customers in the United States using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and 600MHz spectrum.

Samsung 5G RAN products to be provided include radios for CBRS and 600MHz, baseband units, and a newly developed 5G CBRS Strand Small Cell that can be deployed on Comcast’s aerial cable lines (i.e. strand). Using the new compact and lightweight small cell product, Comcast can leverage its existing DOCSIS infrastructure without having to build or acquire additional cell sites.

“Our capital-light approach to providing enhanced 5G connectivity in service areas where we have a high concentration of traffic and cable infrastructure is smart for our business and even better for customers who will benefit from broader coverage and industry-leading speeds and prices,” said Tom Nagel, SVP of Wireless Strategy at Comcast. “Partnering with Samsung and leveraging their leadership in 5G network innovation will help us seamlessly deliver more next-generation applications and services to our consumer and business mobile customers.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Comcast on their journey to deliver the most enhanced 5G experiences available to their customers,” said Mark Louison, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. “With this partnership, Samsung continues to build on its wireless technology leadership in commercial 5G rollouts. We look forward to helping Comcast advance its goals in delivering best-in-class 5G mobile services for their Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business customers.”























