ColorChip rolls out 800G optical transceivers and copper cables

ColorChip unveiled 100G PAM4 400G & 800G optical transceiver and copper cable solutions at last week’s ECOC22 in Basel, Switzerland.

ColorChip will also introduced AV hybrid and pure fiber USB/HDMI/DisplayPort optical cable product lines for high-performance Audio/Video, AR/VR devices, and medical market where longer reach, minimum RFI/EMI impact, and higher bandwidth is highly preferred. A live demo of the 100G PAM4 technology in the form factors of QSFP112, QSFP-DD800, and OSFP will be shown at Booth 129.

"The introduction of these products places ColorChip as a front runner in data center transceivers" said Yigal Erza, ColorChip CEO. "ColorChip's advanced technology and world class manufacturing enabled the company to deliver volume production with the capability to expand and scale our offering to partners who are looking for a company with the right capability and global operation scale to strengthen their supply chain security moving forward in the post-pandemic globalization."





www.color-chip.com