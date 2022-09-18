ECOC22: Coherent intros micro-pump lasers for optical access

Coherent introduced I-Temp micro-pump lasers for extended ambient temperature operation in broadband optical access networks.

Coherent’s new industry-leading I-Temp micro-pump lasers are now capable of operating over the extended temperature range of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, enabling optical amplifiers deployed at the network edge to withstand extreme weather conditions.

“The combination of small size, wide operating temperature, and low power consumption makes the I-Temp micro-pump a perfect solution for environmentally hardened optical amplifiers installed, for example, on utility poles,” said Dr. Richard Smart, Senior Vice President, ROADM Business Unit. “The I-Temp micro-pump leverages differentiated technology at every level of its vertically integrated design, including our GaAs semiconductor laser technology platform, with its proven reliability through decades of field deployments.”

The I-Temp micro-pumps maintain a steady output power of 400 mW with less than 2 W of power consumption and remain optimally wavelength-locked with a fiber Bragg grating, without the need for an internal cooler. They are available with 80 μm PM980 polarization-maintaining fibers and 125 μm HI 1060 bend-insensitive single-mode fibers.











