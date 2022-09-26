Cloudflare announces Zero Trust SIM for mobile devices

Cloudflare is developing a Zero Trust SIM for mobile devices. This will allow organizations to quickly and securely connect employee devices to Cloudflare’s global network, directly integrate devices with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, and protect their network and employees. Additionally, Cloudflare will be launching Zero Trust for Mobile Operators, a new wireless carrier partner program that will allow any carrier to seamlessly offer their own subscribers comprehensive mobile security tools by tapping into Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform.

“When I speak to CISOs I hear, again and again, that effectively securing mobile devices at scale is one of their biggest headaches; it’s the flaw in everyone’s Zero Trust deployment,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Effectively securing mobile devices is hard, and we have been working on this problem since we launched our WARP mobile app in 2019, now we plan on going even further. With Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM we will offer the only complete solution to secure all of a device’s traffic, helping our customers plug this hole in their Zero Trust security posture.”

Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM will integrate seamlessly with Cloudflare's entire Zero Trust stack, allowing security policies to be enforced for all traffic leaving the device. Further, with the Zero Trust SIM taking an eSIM (embedded SIM) first approach, SIMs can be automatically deployed to both iOS and Android devices and locked to a specific device, mitigating the risk of SIM-swapping attacks faced by existing solutions and saving security teams time.

https://www.cloudflare.com