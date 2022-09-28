Ciena to manufacture routing and switching products in India

Ciena is working with Flex, its existing electronics manufacturing services partner, to add additional manufacturing capacity for its Routing and Switching portfolio. Ciena expects to deliver the first of these India-made products to customers early in 2023.

“We see growing interest in our lean, automation-centric routing and switching products because of the rise in 5G use cases and applications that enable video streaming, mobile gaming, and augmented reality. By manufacturing locally, Ciena is bringing these products and supply chain closer to the customers in India, potentially accelerating delivery schedules,” said Steve Haley, Global Supply Chain Leader, Ciena.

Ciena has had a presence in India for more than 15 years, including a Research & Development center of excellence with critical intellectual property being developed in India and a growing customer base, including all the local Tier 1 service providers.



