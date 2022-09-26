C&W Networks upgrades Caribbean cables with Ciena's GeoMesh

C&W Networks, a wholesale telecommunications service provider that is part of Cable & Wireless Communications and a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America, is upgrading its CFX-1 (Colombia-Florida Express) and EWC (East West Cable) submarine cable networks with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme. The upgrades will enable broadband and IP services of up to 400 Gbps.

C&W Networks operates the largest submarine multi-ring fiber-optic network in the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean regions, providing reliable connectivity to approximately 40 countries. The 2400km CFX-1 express cable connects the United States, Jamaica and Colombia with less than 25ms latency, while the 1,700km EWC cable links the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“Online content, especially streaming video, continues to drive robust demand for data and high-speed connectivity in the regions we serve. The additional capacity we’re turning up on CFX-1 and EWC with Ciena allows us to meet this demand head-on, enriching our service offerings for customers while sustainably and cost-effectively extending the lifespan of these cable systems,” stated Chris Coles, Vice President and General Manager, C&W Networks.

Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, which utilizes the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, delivers C&W Networks’ new increased capacity with scalable service speeds on existing undersea systems. With Ciena’s latest technology, the CFX-1 cable connecting the U.S. with Colombia and Jamaica is transformed to provide a 10-fold capacity increase of over 32Tbps with 100Gbps–400Gbps services.

