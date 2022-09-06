BT lands contract win with ScottishPower

BT has been awarded a multi-million pound contract by ScottishPower to strengthen the connectivity throughout their network of windfarms and offices.

Under the contract, BT will provide integrated and bespoke telecommunications services to approximately 100 locations across the UK, France, and Germany.

BT said its connectivity will aid ScottishPower’s operational technology on its windfarms allowing controllers to monitor areas like turbine temperature, operating efficiency and the amount of electricity being produced by the site, helping manage the windfarm and the assets on it more efficiently. The company’s ambitious growth plans include expansion of its existing onshore wind portfolio, investment in new, large-scale solar projects and innovative battery storage systems.

BT Group buys 100% of its energy from renewable resources including Scottish wind farms. It also plans to accelerate responsible, inclusive and sustainable growth over the next decade as part of its Manifesto to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2030.

Allan Ferguson, UK Director of Infrastructure, Operations and Communications at ScottishPower, said: “ScottishPower is at the forefront of the delivery of the UK’s Net Zero targets and the transition to a more sustainable future. As we grow our renewable energy generation, investing in more windfarms, battery storage and green hydrogen production facilities, IT needs to ensure it supports the business growth and BT is helping us achieve that by helping to future-proof the IT network. I look forward to working with BT in delivering this strategic award.”

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-announces-multi-million-pound-contract-win-with-scottishpower/