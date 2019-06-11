Broadcom's new Trident 4C offers 2.8 Tbps flow anomaly detection

Broadcom announced shipment of its Trident 4C Ethernet switch ASIC, a 12.8 terabits/second security switch capable of analyzing all traffic at line rate.

Broadcom said its new switching ASIC is able to inspect 100 percent of the traffic, even at the extreme bandwidths found in network cores. Trident 4C integrates a purpose-built analytics engine capable of 170 billion operations per second with the ability to detect suspicious flow anomalies at line rate. This engine, enabled by default, has no impact on switch operation or performance.

“Sampling-based approaches to security are inherently flawed. We decided to eliminate the tradeoff between security and performance,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Trident 4C is a natural extension of our innovative portfolio. We started with Layer-2 switching, progressed to Layer-3 routing, and now are adding Layer 4-7 security as we climb the network OSI stack.”

Trident 4C highlights

Connection-aware monitoring of 500k+ active flows at 5.4 billion packets/second

170 billion ALU operations per second for advanced connection fingerprinting

4M state flow metrics counters set by a programmable arithmetic engine

1M exact-match policy ACLs

Suitable for fixed-configuration and chassis-based designs

SONiC and SAI readiness for rapid integration into high-capacity networks

