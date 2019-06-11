Broadcom's new Trident 4C offers 2.8 Tbps flow anomaly detection

Broadcom announced shipment of its Trident 4C Ethernet switch ASIC, a 12.8 terabits/second security switch capable of analyzing all traffic at line rate.
- “Sampling-based approaches to security are inherently flawed. We decided to eliminate the tradeoff between security and performance,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Trident 4C is a natural extension of our innovative portfolio. We started with Layer-2 switching, progressed to Layer-3 routing, and now are adding Layer 4-7 security as we climb the network OSI stack.”
Trident 4C highlights
- Connection-aware monitoring of 500k+ active flows at 5.4 billion packets/second
- 170 billion ALU operations per second for advanced connection fingerprinting
- 4M state flow metrics counters set by a programmable arithmetic engine
- 1M exact-match policy ACLs
- Suitable for fixed-configuration and chassis-based designs
- SONiC and SAI readiness for rapid integration into high-capacity networks
https://www.broadcom.com/company/news/product-releases/60491
Broadcom advances its co-packaged optics network switch
Broadcom will provide its new 25.6-Tbps Humboldt co-packaged optics (CPO) network switch to Tencent.Humboldt features Broadcom’s StrataXGS Tomahawk 4 switch chip directly coupled and co-packaged with four 3.2-Tbps Silicon Photonics Chiplets In Package (SCIP) optical engines. Tencent has defined the system architecture and worked closely with Broadcom to develop hardware and software for field deployment of the 25.6-Tbps CPO switch system. Ruijie...
Broadcom delivers 51.2 Tbps Tomahawk 5
Broadcom has begun customer shipments of its StrataXG Tomahawk 5 switch series, providing 51.2 Tbps of Ethernet switching capacity in a single, monolithic chip.“Delivering the world’s first 51.2 Tbps switch two years after we released Tomahawk 4, the industry’s first 25 Tbps switch, is a testament to the outstanding execution and innovation by the Broadcom team,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom....
Broadcom ships 7nm Trident 4 programmable Ethernet switching silicon
Broadcom is now shipping its StrataXGS Trident 4 BCM56880 switch silicon with capacity scaling from 2.0 to 12.8 terabits per second (Tb/s). The new silicon, which boasts the industry’s highest Ethernet switching performance, also brings compiler-programmable packet processing and telemetry capabilities as well as compatibility with earlier generation Trident chips. This enables enterprises to utilize merchant silicon-based systems throughout their...