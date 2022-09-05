Austria's Energie AG picks Nokia for optical transport

Austrian utility and infrastructure company, Energie AG Oberösterreich, has selected Nokia to build an optical transport network across 18 sites in Upper Austria to backhaul traffic from FTTH nodes to two central sites. Deployment is already underway.

Nokia’s broad portfolio of optical networking hardware and software will be used for the upgrade. This includes the Nokia 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) platform, powered by its Photonic Service Engine (PSE) coherent technology, and the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) software automation suite.

Patrick Langelaan, vice president Nokia Enterprise CBT Europe South, said: “It has become very clear over the past two years that the scaling of fiber-based connectivity virtually everywhere is a key economic factor for any country. Local and regional communications service providers can play an important role in providing this ultra-fast connectivity. We are excited to support Energie AG on its journey to connect Upper Austria with high-speed fiber access.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/09/01/nokia-to-build-optical-transport-network-for-energie-ag-austria/