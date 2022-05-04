Arrcus intros FlexMCN stack for delivering multicloud services

Arrcus released a multi-cloud networking stack for helping CSPs, co-location providers and telcos to deliver multi-cloud connectivity as a managed service to enterprises.

The Arrcus FlexMCN solution consists of ArcEdge as a secure data plane software, coupled with ArcOrchestrator, now available on premises and off premises. By leveraging ArcOS for robust routing, FlexMCN enables the deployment of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud networking across cloud domains, and secure connectivity for workloads across cloud instances.

Arrcus said its FlexMCN provides multi-tenancy support that delivers the tenant isolation and network segmentation that large enterprises need. FlexMCN’s orchestration provides role-based access control, allowing granular access to network infrastructure, and preventing malicious access. Multi-tenancy also enables managed service providers to share the FlexMCN ArcOrchestrator with multiple tenants and allows each tenant to have its own view of its network infrastructure.

“CSPs, co-location providers and telcos have an opportunity to create new monetization streams with the delivery of secure multi-cloud connectivity as-a-service to enterprises,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “The Arrcus FlexMCN solution uniquely provides them with a flexible, programmable, automated platform that accelerates time to revenue.”

