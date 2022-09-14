Arista delivers its next-gen Cloud Routing

Arista Networks is releasing the next iteration of its cloud-grade routing platform, which was first introduced six years ago. It is based on cloud principles of scale-out architectures, standards-based protocols, and software-driven control.

Highlights of the announcement:

For enterprises, Arista advances the enterprise edge by securing data-in-transit over high speed links with "TunnelSec" technology, providing in-line encryption at wire rate from 10G to 400G in its R3 Series platforms. Further, enterprise Data Center Interconnect (DCI) deployments are simplified with a unified solution connecting Ethernet VPN (EVPN) based data centers or across MPLS domains and leveraging 400GZR optics and integrated line systems.

In the cloud provider space, the expanded R3 series portfolio delivers increased route scale by 30% and provides a seamless transition to 100G and 400G and simplified connectivity options.

In mobile 5G networks, the R3 series also delivers precision timing solutions, achieved via Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP), at the highest level of accuracy, to provide the best experience.

The R3 Series portfolio doubles by adding 26 new systems, including:

Expanded choice of 800G ready 7800R3 with 12 and 16 slot modular systems - 460Tbps and 576 ports of 400G

Flexible and efficient 7280R3A compact modular for metro, mobile, and DCI applications

7280R3A Series with 50% performance increase scaling up to 54 ports of 400G with integrated Line System ports and SyncE for timing solutions

New R3A Series available with choice of route/policy scale and integrated TunnelSec.

