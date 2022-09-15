ADVA launches AccesWave25 optical transceiver

ADVA launched its AccessWave25 pluggable optical transceiver for mobile X-Haul, cable access and wholesale networks.

The SFP28 transceiver offers 25 Gbps connectivity and a reach of 40km and features G.metro auto-tuning technology to reduce provisioning efforts and simplify operations. It uses less than 3 watts and has an I-temp hardened design.

“Our AccessWave25 is the key to unlocking more bandwidth at the edge. Now network operators have an easy, low-cost way to address soaring bandwidth consumption that doesn’t require extra real estate or cause major disruption to services. And as well as boosting capacity, the AccessWave25™ offers a substantial increase in reach. While today’s solutions can’t go beyond 15km, our new pluggable device uses PAM4 modulation and direct-detection technology to support data transport up to 40km,” said Christoph Glingener, CEO of ADVA. “Simple to deploy and ideally suited for outdoor use, our AccessWave25 device will be the foundation for the next generation of optical access networks.”

“The latest addition to our pluggable technology portfolio answers the most urgent needs of our customers in a wide range of industries. From the core to the metro to access networks, our product range offers a plug for almost every situation,” commented Saeid Aramideh, VP of business development at Optical Engines, ADVA. “OurAccessWave25™ is a vital addition to our AccessWave family of pluggable devices and features our latest G.metro technology. Either with a third-party OLS or with our turnkey FSP 3000 solution for passive optical access networks, our pluggable technology provides the tools for tackling relentless growth in data consumption as well as the ever-changing demands of optical access networks.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220915-adva-launches-auto-tunable-transceiver-to-help-operators-easily-scale-access-networks