ADVA introduced an outdoor 10G Carrier Ethernet edge demarcation device that complies with MEF 3.0 specifications

The ADVA FSP 150-XO106 is compact and temperature-hardened, making it ideal for deployment in space-restricted locations and harsh outdoor conditions. Requiring no cabinet or cooling, it can be easily deployed on walls, poles and cell towers. The feature-rich solution includes advanced OAM capabilities, supports precise synchronization and fully integrates with ADVA’s Ensemble Controller and Packet Director for simple network management.

“The emergence of more connected devices and the boom in video streaming create a new set of demands at the network edge. So too does the rapid digital transformation across all industries, from healthcare to education to agriculture. Our compact and ruggedized FSP 150-XO106 is specifically designed to address this need by enabling 10Gbit/s demarcation technology in any outdoor space,” said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. “The versatility and ease of deployment of our new device will bring reliable, high-speed connectivity to more places than ever before.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220908-adva-introduces-new-10g-edge-device-for-outdoor-environments