ADVA introduced an outdoor 10G Carrier Ethernet edge demarcation device that complies with MEF 3.0 specifications
“The emergence of more connected devices and the boom in video streaming create a new set of demands at the network edge. So too does the rapid digital transformation across all industries, from healthcare to education to agriculture. Our compact and ruggedized FSP 150-XO106 is specifically designed to address this need by enabling 10Gbit/s demarcation technology in any outdoor space,” said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. “The versatility and ease of deployment of our new device will bring reliable, high-speed connectivity to more places than ever before.”
https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220908-adva-introduces-new-10g-edge-device-for-outdoor-environments