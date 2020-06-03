Adtran supplies 10G fibre access platform for ITS

ITS Technology Group (ITS), which designs, builds and operates wholesale fibre networks for business services in the UK, has selected the Adtran 10G fibre access platform.

Adtran said its 10G fibre access platform was selected because it uses an open and disaggregated architecture that eliminates vendor lock-in while providing the flexibility needed to sell services through a diverse set of partners and channels.

With its flexible, scalable, programmable network, ITS works exclusively to build fibre networks across UK towns and cities, including London. Faster Britain is on track to pass 25% of the country’s business premises by the end of this year. Among its flagship projects is LCR Connect, a 212km full-fibre, ultrafast network for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) that will serve as a gateway for businesses, investors, universities, schools, hospitals, residents and students to access cloud-enabled technologies and connect to new economic and growth opportunities.



