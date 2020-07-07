Aalyria envisions satellite-to-surface mesh with free space optics

Aalyria, a start-up based in Livermore, California, with roots in Google's now-disbanded Project Loon, emerged from stealth to unveil its ambitions for satellite communications.

Aalyria will offer a software platform for orchestrating networks of ground stations, aircraft, satellites, ships, and urban meshes. The software optimizes and continually evolves the antenna link scheduling, network traffic routing, and spectrum resources. In addition, Aalyria will leverage an advanced coherent light free space optics technology for satellite-to-surface communications.

Aalyria is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors including the founders of Accel, J2 Ventures and Housatonic.

https://www.aalyria.com/

Google cancels Project Loon Google, Project Loon Google is saying goodbye to Project Loon, its long-running effort to bring broadband connectivity to rural areas via free-floating balloons. The moonshot project launched in 2013 with a mission to deliver Internet access to "all the world's people" including remote locations on every continent." In a blog posting, Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Loon, said the company simply did not find a way "to get the costs low enough to build a long-term, sustainable... READ MORE