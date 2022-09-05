5G subscriptions top 813 million as of 30-June-2022

There were 813 million 5G subscriptions worldwide by the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to data from Omdia and 5G Americas. The report predicts that global 5G connections will reach 1.1 billion by the end of this year.

Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, said, “The progress of 5G continues throughout the Americas with more spectrum, coverage, and usage. We are entering an era of innovation with an expanding 5G ecosystem that is learning how to take advantage of the technical capabilities of this great technology.”

Some additional observations from Omdia:

430 million global 5G connections were added from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, representing a 1121.1 percent increase from 383 million to 813 million. Those figures represent 16 percent sequential quarterly growth from 703 million in Q1 2022 to 813 million in Q2 2022.

Global 5G connections are forecast to again accelerate in 2023, approaching 2 billion and reaching 5.9 billion by the end of 2027.

By region, North America had a total of 99 million 5G and 502 million LTE connections by the end of Q2 2022. This translates into an addition of 17 million 5G connections for the quarter – a gain of 20.7 percent over Q1 2022. Additionally, CTIA notes fast growth in 5G uptake in the United States, which now identifies 315 million Americans covered by 5G and one-third of American adults having an active 5G device. Overall, a total of 137 million 5G connections is projected to come from North America by the end of 2022.

In comparison, 4G LTE is expected to remain strong in Latin America and the Caribbean through the end of 2022. In Q2 2022, there were 540 million 4G LTE connections, representing 6.9 percent quarterly growth with the addition of 34.7 million new LTE subscriptions, a number expected to reach 541 million by year end. Latin America and the Caribbean is projected to have 22 million 5G connections by year end of 2022, and 398 million by 2027.

www.5GAmericas.org