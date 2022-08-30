ZTE's revenue rises 12.7% in 1H2022 to US$8.65 billion

ZTE reported operating revenue of RMB 59.82 billion (approximately US$8.65 billion) for the first half of 2022, 12.7% higher than a year earlier. Net profit reached RMB 4.57 billion, an increase of 12.0%, and net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 3.73 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 65.8%. Basic earnings per share was RMB 0.96.

Despite the challenge of the pandemic, supply chain issues, and a complex external environment, the company operating revenue in both domestic and international markets and its three major businesses (carriers' networks, government and enterprise, and consumer business) all achieved double-digit increase year on year.

Highlights:

For the domestic market (China), operating revenue reached RMB 40.60 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%, accounting for 67.9% of the total operating revenue.

For the international market, operating revenue amounted to RMB 19.22 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, covering 32.1% of the total operating revenue.

In terms of carriers' networks, ZTE achieved an operating revenue of RMB 38.72 billion , an increase of 10.5%, compared with a year earlier.

ZTE has entered into 5G cooperation with over 110 operators across the globe.

In terms of government and corporate business, ZTE’s operating revenue increased by 18.3% year on year to RMB 6.71 billion during the period.

In consumer business, revenue reach RMB 14.39 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.5% in the first half of 2022.

R&D spending reached RMB 10.15 billion, accounting for 17.0% of its total operating revenue.

https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Investor/20220826/E1.pdf