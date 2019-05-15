ZEDEDA builds its executive team

ZEDEDA, a start-up based in San Jose, California, focused on edge orchestration, announced the following changes to its executive team:

Erik Nordmark, a co-founder of the company, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

Paul Campaniello has been named Vice President of Marketing.

Michael Maxey has been named VP of Business Development.

Raghu Vatte moves into the VP of Product Management and Customer Success role.

“Edge computing is increasingly important within organizations, and these new executive hires will strongly position us to meet the needs of the biggest customers, helping us to build out our internal teams and provide even more value to our customers and partners,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “Edge computing is accelerating, and our open framework and ecosystem approach is the ideal solution for businesses looking to take advantage of the benefits of edge computing.”

