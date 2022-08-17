Zayo launches API developer portal and rolls out MEF LSO Sonata

Zayo introduced its Application Programming Interface (API) Developer Portal to help enterprise customers to explore, on-board and test live environments with existing API offerings, and stay informed about upcoming developments.

Currently, Zayo receives hundreds of thousands API calls a month originating from 100+ customers. These requests come through key partners such as Connectbase, ACS Solutions, GeoTel, Upstack, NDA Corp, Masterstream and LMX as well as direct integrations. Benefits of Zayo’s existing API offerings include:

Network Discovery: Zayo’s Building Validation, Location, and Cloud Service Provider APIs enable customers to analyze how Zayo’s network availability powers their business footprint.

enable customers to analyze how Zayo’s network availability powers their business footprint. Quote and Order: Customers can grow their business capabilities by leveraging Zayo products in its Product Catalog API, generating quotes with the Quote API, and automating the ordering process through the Order API.

Customers can grow their business capabilities by leveraging Zayo products in its Product Catalog API, generating quotes with the Quote API, and automating the ordering process through the Order API. Service Management: Customers are able to retrieve critical service information, get support for issues, and keep track of planned outages with the Service Inventory, Ticketing, Ticket Catalog and Maintenance Cases APIs.

In addition to the API developer portal, Zayo has started the roll out of MEF API “Lifecycle Service Orchestration” (LSO) Sonata “Billie” release for quoting and ordering as well as performance monitoring. Further incorporation of MEF standards will enable Zayo to better serve its global carrier and enterprise customers to buy services in a standardized way and to automate MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet.

“We want to empower our customers through every step of their digital transformation journey, and APIs are where that journey comes to life in the form of automation at our customers' fingertips,” said Leidy Perez, vice president of product, strategic software at Zayo. “With our developer portal, customers now have a live environment where they can easily find the information they need to understand, design and build the best software integration strategy to make an impact and drive business results.”

“Too often, customers must work around their system of record to manage multiple vendors. The swivel-chair of that information back into each system of record causes massive inefficiencies that can impact service delivery time and revenue,” said Stan Hubbard, MEF Principal Analyst. “MEF LSO APIs offer an automated, standardized way for service providers to buy and sell services and maximize return on their investment in interface development. We are excited that MEF LSO Sonata APIs enable Zayo’s innovative API Developer Portal.”

https://developer.zayo.com

https://developer.zayo.com/