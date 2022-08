A feature article in The Wall Street Journal argues that the U.S. government's $42.5 billion broadband initiative "is stuck in a holding pattern nearly nine months after approval, largely because authorities still don’t know where gaps need to be filled.".

The delay is attributed to the FCC's mapping of unserved or underserved locations. Once these are complete, the NTIA will allocate funds to each state.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/faster-internet-is-coming-to-americaas-soon-as-the-government-knows-where-to-build-it-11660469400?mod=hp_lead_pos10