Windstream Wholesale connects to DC BLOX data center

Windstream Wholesale connected to its second DC BLOX data center at 433 6th St. South in Birmingham, Alabama, which is the first multi-tenant data center in the state of Alabama to receive Uptime Institute’s Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF).

Windstream Wholesale is now taking orders at the location for diverse Wave Services, Ethernet Solutions, and Dedicated Internet Access.

“We are very excited for an additional DC BLOX facility to join our growing portfolio of on-net data centers,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer of Windstream Wholesale. “DC BLOX is an outstanding provider of secure, reliable tier III data centers, and Windstream Wholesale is pleased to support its mission of meeting the local and regional needs of businesses in growing communities. We look forward to expanding this valuable partnership with additional DC BLOX locations in the future.”

