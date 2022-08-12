Webinar replay: New Design Considerations for a CPO or OBO Switch

https://youtu.be/XZWx7XOWc7o

Next generation applications trend toward disaggregation. To meet the requirements for cost, power, latency, and overall bandwidth of each component needs to be considered. The removal of the optical pluggables from the faceplate provides an opportunity to re-evaluate the faceplate configuration for optical connections, heat management, and power into a network switch or datacenter server.

The Consortium for On-board Optics (COBO) recently published a detailed 46-page industry guidance document addressing the design options ahead for a Co-Packaged or On-Board Optics Switch. The guidance document represents the work of 47 COBO Members and took over 2 years to complete.

This hour-long webinar discusses key engineering topics, including these design options and their potential impacts on optical signal, thermal, and safety criteria.

Presenters include Tiger Ninomiya, Technology and Innovation Manager, SENKO Advanced Components, and Peter Johnson, Staff Scientist, SABIC, and who served as the Chief Editor of COBO CPO Whitepaper.

This was the 11th in a series of webinars presented by COBO, the Consortium for On-board Optics, and sponsored by DuPont’s Silicon Valley Technology Center.