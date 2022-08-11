VIAVI hits revenue of $335.3 million, up 7.8% year-over-year

VIAVI reported net revenue of $335.3 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022.. GAAP net income was $16.5 million, or $0.07 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $55.8 million, or $0.24 per share.

"I am pleased with VIAVI's performance in the fiscal year 2022. We generated record revenue, close to $1.3 billion, and record operating profit, exceeding our strategic plan goals that we set out three years ago before the pandemic, global supply chain issues, and inflationary pressures," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Khaykin added, "I am also pleased with VIAVI's performance and momentum during the fiscal Q4 2022, resulting in record revenue and record fourth quarter profitability driven by Fiber-to-the-Home deployment, 400GbE network and data center upgrades, and the investments in O-RAN network expansions."

Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 38.7%, 38.7% and 22.6%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended July 2, 2022.

As of July 2, 2022, the Company held $564.9 million in total cash, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments.

