Verizon targets enhanced mobile experience with 5G

Verizon will offer an enhanced mobile experience in Hi-Rez’s new game, Rogue Company Elite, via the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Players on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will be able to download a high fidelity graphics package at super-fast speeds and with Verizon Up, Verizon’s customer loyalty program, they can receive a free weapon wrap for use in the game.

“Verizon, the network America relies on, is built for gaming, with super-fast speeds, massive capacity and low lag on 5G Ultra Wideband, so you never miss a moment of the action when you’re on the go,” said Erin McPherson, Head of Consumer Content and Partnerships at Verizon. “With entertainment partners like Hi-Rez, we continue to bring the best experiences to our customers wherever they are - like games you can download in seconds and stream, and the ability to play data-intensive, multiplayer games typically reserved for consoles on your mobile phone.”

The partnership will also give players rewards across Hi-Rez Studios’ games through the Verizon Up program.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-hi-rez-rogue-company-mobile-experience-5g