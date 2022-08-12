U.S. implements new controls on advanced semiconductor tech

The U.S. Department of Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an interim final rule that establishes new export controls on four technologies that support the production of advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines.

The restrictions target two substrates of ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors: Gallium Oxide (Ga2O3), and diamond; Electronic Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) software specially designed for the development of integrated circuits with Gate-All- Around Field-Effect Transistor (GAAFET) structure

The Department of Commerce says GAAFET technology approaches are key to scaling to 3 nanometer and below technology nodes. GAAFET technologies enable faster, energy efficient, and more radiation-tolerant integrated circuits that can advance many commercial as well as military applications including defense and communications satellites.

“Technological advancements that allow technologies like semiconductors and engines to operate faster, more efficiently, longer, and in more severe conditions can be game changers in both the commercial and military context,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez. “When we recognize the risks as well as the benefits, and act in concert with our international partners, we can ensure that our shared security objectives are met, innovation is supported, and companies across the globe operate on a level playing field.”

“Global commerce is driven by innovation—new ideas, and novel ways to apply old ones. BIS is vigilant in assessing the development of new technology and whether it may be used for civil and military purposes,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea D. Rozman Kendler. “We are protecting the four technologies identified in today’s rule from nefarious end use by applying controls through a multilateral regime. This rule demonstrates our continued commitment to imposing export controls together with our international partners. Export controls are most effective when multilaterally imposed.”

https://www.bis.doc.gov/index.php/documents/about-bis/newsroom/press-releases/3116-2022-08-12-bis-press-release-wa-2021-1758-technologies-controls-rule/file

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/08/15/2022-17125/implementation-of-certain-2021-wassenaar-arrangement-decisions-on-four-section-1758-technologies