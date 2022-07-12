Wednesday, August 31, 2022

U.S. blocks shipments of NVIDIA's A100 and H100 to China, Russia

The U.S. government has imposed an export restriction on NVIDIA's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia. The license restriction also covers NVIDIA's DGX or any other systems which incorporate A100 or H100 integrated circuits, as well as any future NVIDIA integrated circuit achieving both peak performance and chip-to-chip I/O performance equal to or greater than thresholds that are roughly equivalent to the A100, as well as any system that includes those circuits. 

The new license requirement may require NVIDIA to transition certain operations out of China. 

NVIDIA said its financial outlook for its third fiscal quarter, provided on August 24, 2022, included approximately $400 million in potential sales to China which may be subject to the new license requirement if customers do not want to purchase the Ccmpany’s alternative product offerings or if the U.S. government does not grant licenses in a timely manner or denies licenses to significant customers.


  • NVIDIA's A100, powered by itsAmpere Architecture, is the engine of the NVIDIA data center platform. A100 provides up to 20X higher performance over the prior generation and can be partitioned into seven GPU instances to dynamically adjust to shifting demands. It is available in 40GB and 80GB memory versions,the latter of which boasts the world’s fastest memory bandwidth at over 2 terabytes per second (TB/s).
  • NVIDIA's H100 features fourth-generation Tensor Cores and the Transformer Engine with FP8 precision. The company claims up to 9X faster training over the prior generation for mixture-of-experts (MoE) models. The design also leverages fourth-generation NVlink, which offers 900 GB/s of GPU-to-GPU interconnect and the NVLINK Switch System, which accelerates communication by every GPU across nodes.

NVIDIA posts revenue or $6.7B, decline in gaming revenue

Wednesday, August 24, 2022    

In what it described as a "challenging quarter" driven primarily by weaker gaming revenue, NVIDIA reported revenue of $6.70 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, up 3% from a year ago and down 19% from the previous quarter.GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.26, down 72% from a year ago and down 59% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.51, down 51% from a year ago and down 63% from...

NVIDIA trims outlook on lower gaming sales and supply disruptions

Monday, August 08, 2022    

Citing macroeconomic headwins and lower gaming sales, NVIDIA trimmed its financial outlook for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.Second quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $6.70 billion, down 19% sequentially and up 3% from the prior year, primarily reflecting weaker than forecasted Gaming revenue. Gaming revenue was $2.04 billion, down 44% sequentially and down 33% from the prior year. Data Center revenue was $3.81 billion, up 1%...

NVIDIA unveils Quantum Optimized Device Architecture

Tuesday, July 12, 2022    

NVIDIA outlined a new Quantum Optimized Device Architecture (QODA) for creating a coherent hybrid quantum-classical programming model. QODA is an open, unified environment for quantum processors that aims to make it easier to add quantum computing to existing applications, leveraging both today’s quantum processors, as well as simulated future quantum machines using NVIDIA DGX systems and a large installed base of NVIDIA GPUs available in scientific...

