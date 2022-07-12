U.S. blocks shipments of NVIDIA's A100 and H100 to China, Russia

The U.S. government has imposed an export restriction on NVIDIA's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia. The license restriction also covers NVIDIA's DGX or any other systems which incorporate A100 or H100 integrated circuits, as well as any future NVIDIA integrated circuit achieving both peak performance and chip-to-chip I/O performance equal to or greater than thresholds that are roughly equivalent to the A100, as well as any system that includes those circuits.

The new license requirement may require NVIDIA to transition certain operations out of China.

NVIDIA said its financial outlook for its third fiscal quarter, provided on August 24, 2022, included approximately $400 million in potential sales to China which may be subject to the new license requirement if customers do not want to purchase the Ccmpany’s alternative product offerings or if the U.S. government does not grant licenses in a timely manner or denies licenses to significant customers.





https://investor.nvidia.com/financial-info/sec-filings/default.aspx