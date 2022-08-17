ThreatX raises $30 million for API protection

ThreatX, a start-up based in Boston, announced $30 million in Series B funding for its API protection platform.

ThreatX said its platform protects APIs from multiple threats, including DDoS attempts, bot attacks, API abuse, exploitations of known vulnerabilities, and zero-day attacks.

“While APIs bring rich opportunities to companies across nearly every market, they can also quickly devolve into business threats if not secured,” said Gene Fay, CEO, ThreatX. “The ThreatX platform delivers the one-two punch that modern organizations seek in API and web application protection by incorporating behavioral analytics and multiple detection methods within a single analytics engine. This funding will enable us to accelerate development of our platform’s capabilities and expand our global go-to-market strategy.”

The funding round was led by Harbert Growth Partners, with participation from Vistara Growth. Existing ThreatX investors .406 Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Access Venture Partners also participated in the round.

https://www.threatx.com