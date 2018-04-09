The new NTT Data gets underway in October

Effective October 1, 2022, NTT DATA and NTT Corporation will combine their IT Services organizations outside Japan. This include NTT Ltd., which was previously known as Dimension Data prior to its acquisition by NTT Group
The new NTT Data, which will formally begin operations on October 1, 2022, will handle governance, strategy planning, and implementation of measures for NTT DATA Group's global business.
Kazuhiro Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President at NTT DATA, is expected to be appointed as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the new company.
NTT realigns its global businesses
NTT Corporation announced a realignment of its global businesses to better focus its human resources and market potential.Under the plan, NTT, Inc., a global holding company of the NTT group, and NTT Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT, Inc. will be combined with the global IT services and communications business, subsidiaries of NTT DATA Corporation/ NTT, Inc. was set-up in 2018 as an intermediary holding company that coordinates...
NTT Ltd. names Abhijit Dubey as next CEO
Abhijit Dubey will succeed Jason Goodall as Global Chief Executive Officer for NTT Ltd. Abhijit takes the role following over 20 years with global advisory firm McKinsey & Company. He will be based at NTT Ltd.’s headquarters in London. Following a three month handover period, Jason Goodall will retire from his executive role on 30 June 2021 and will remain as a Board Director for NTT Ltd, and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic...
NTT Ltd.'s Jason Goodall to retire in mid 2021
Jason Goodall, Global Chief Executive Officer of NTT Ltd., announced plans to retire at the end of June 2021 after 23 years in many senior leadership roles across the NTT family, including Global CEO of Dimension Data.Following his retirement, Jason will remain as a Board Director for NTT Ltd. and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for our NTT Venture Capital business.NTT said it will announce a successor in the coming weeks.&...
NTT Com and Dimension Data continue integration
NTT Com and Dimension Data are making progress in unifying their cloud IaaS capabilities Dimension Data, which is also a business unit of the NTT Group and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa, focuses on services including network integration, security and data centers. In addition, NTT Com will expand its service portfolio by combining with Dimension Data’s private cloud and dedicated SAP platforms. “Many of our clients have complex...