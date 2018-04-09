The new NTT Data gets underway in October

NTT Corporation has chosen the name "NTT Data" as the name of its new overseas operating company.

Effective October 1, 2022, NTT DATA and NTT Corporation will combine their IT Services organizations outside Japan. This include NTT Ltd., which was previously known as Dimension Data prior to its acquisition by NTT Group

The new NTT Data, which will formally begin operations on October 1, 2022, will handle governance, strategy planning, and implementation of measures for NTT DATA Group's global business.

Kazuhiro Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President at NTT DATA, is expected to be appointed as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the new company.





https://group.ntt/en/