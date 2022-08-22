Telus appoints Chief Transformation Officer

TELUS International appointed Beth Howen to the newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) effective today.

Howen will lead the ongoing development and delivery of integrated transformation, digital, CX and analytics solutions for TELUS International’s more than 600 clients, including tech hyperscalers and digital disruptors, across high growth industry verticals, such as tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

“On behalf of our almost 70,000 global team members, I am very pleased to welcome Beth to our TELUS International family to further focus and enhance our expertise in supporting the full life cycle of our clients’ digital transformation journeys by incorporating critical next-gen solutions and services into their customer journeys,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Beth’s significant experience and track record of success as a highly-respected technology leader paired with our talented team’s deep domain expertise and company’s unique value proposition strongly position us to continue to capitalize on a surge in demand for digital transformation capabilities and drive the ongoing strong momentum we are achieving in the marketplace.”

Prior to joining TELUS International, Beth served as the Global Head of Digital Transformation at Atos, an information technology service and consulting company specializing in high-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data and cybersecurity services.



