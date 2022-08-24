Teltech deploys Betacom 5G as a Service in its logistics business

Teltech Group, which offers logistics/supply chain services, asset management and technology solutions, is deploying Betacom 5G as a Service to automate its 200,000 square-foot warehouse in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Teltech consolidated four Dallas/Fort Worth-area warehouses into a single warehouse in 2020, developing the entire space and supporting systems from scratch. The Betacom private 4G/5G network supports the company’s NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and enables enhanced scanning capabilities that greatly increase efficiencies in material receiving, order fulfillment and shipping. Airspan, a partner of Betacom and Teltech, provided the underlying radio access network (RAN).

Founded in 1999, Native American and woman-owned Teltech provides a wide array of services, ranging from warehousing and third party logistics solutions (3PL) to solar power system development, talent resourcing and, recently, tethered drones that provide broadband in hard-to-reach places.

“Teltech is leading the way in adoption and promotion of advanced technologies enabled by private wireless, increasing their own efficiencies while empowering others to do the same through ongoing awareness and education,” said Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom. “I am very proud of the work we are doing together and look forward to working with them to bring more people to a clear understanding of the benefits of automation that will lead to the realization of Industry 4.0.”

https://www.betacom.com/news/betacom-private-5g-network-ushers-in-new-era-of-warehouse-automation-for-teltech/