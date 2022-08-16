Telekom Serbia/MTEL tests 600G over 600km with Nokia

Nokia demonstrated a 600 Gbps line rate on Telekom Serbia and MTEL’s optical transport network over a distance of 600km between Banja Luka and Belgrade.

The test utilized Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), powered by its PSE-Vs chipset. Nokia demonstrated 600Gbit/s line performance over a 600km path consisting in 6 spans, through C-F ROADM nodes. By operating over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels, Telekom Serbia and MTEL will be able to maximize capacity, performance, and operational efficiency while lowering network TCO.

In addition to long range city to city connections, Telekom Serbia will deploy the 1830 PSS family equipment (PSS-16 and PSS-8x) in two new regional rings to provide next generation, highly scalable networks based on wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) for the needs of its residential and business customers.

Nicolas Almendro, VP, Europe Nokia Optical Networks, said: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Telekom Serbia and support the group in executing its strategy of maintaining market leadership in telecommunication services and content in Balkan region.”

CTO, Telekom Serbia, Djordje Marovic, CTO M-Tel Milan Aleksijevic said: “We are continuing to invest into the latest WDM technology to serve our customers with more demanding traffic growth, low latency requirements and agility for their traffic patterns.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/08/16/nokia-and-telekom-serbiamtel-verify-600gbits-optical-network-over-600km/



