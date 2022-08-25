T-Mobile US and SpaceX plan satellite-to-cellular service

T-Mobile US entered a technology partnership with SpaceX that will create a new network, broadcast from Starlink’s satellites using T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS spectrum nationwide. This will enable satellite-to-phone connectivity using existing phones.

Coverage will initially be over the United States, its territories and parts of the open ocean. T-Mobile US is inviting other global mobile operators to join in a reciprocal coverage agreement.

In a press event at the SpaceX Starbase in Texas, Elon Musk described the technology as a very difficult engineering challenge in part because the Starlink satellites will need to be able discertain individual cell phone signal from their low-earth-orbits. No changes are anticipated for the handsets.

The technology, which is currently working in the labs, will require specialized, very large (25m2) phased-array antennas on the next generation of Starlink satellites.

Elon said each ground cell zone would be quite large and might have 2-4 Mbps of shared bandwidth, enough for basic messaging, apps and some voice.

“We’ve always thought differently about what it means to keep customers connected, and that’s why we’re working with the best to deliver coverage above and beyond anything customers have ever seen before,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “More than just a groundbreaking alliance, this represents two industry-shaking innovators challenging the old ways of doing things to create something entirely new that will further connect customers and scare competitors.”

“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” said SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk. “We’re incredibly excited to do this with T-Mobile.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qzli-Ww26Qs